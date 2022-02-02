Tollywood clears path for KGF: Chapter 2

After the announcement of the release date of RRR, several Tollywood biggies locked their new release dates and the announcements were made. It came as a surprise after F3 and Acharya were announced for release in a gap of a day. F3 hits the screens on April 28th and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya is slated for April 29th release. KGF: Chapter 2 is also slated for April release and the film is hitting the screens on April 14th. The makers of Acharya announced April 1st release and they moved to April 29th instead of choosing one more date in April. Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak will release on April 1st.

The weeks before and after the release of KGF: Chapter 2 are kept vacant and the makers of Acharya announced April 29th release for the film. The makers of F3 announced that the film will release on April 28th long ago. KGF: Chapter 2 is a dubbed film and it would get a comfortable release while two Tollywood biggies F3 and Acharya are heading for a clash. This has left the entire industry and distribution sector in shock. Now the makers of Ramarao On Duty announced that the film will release on April 15th. The slots of April 8th and 22nd are still vacant. Either Acharya or F3 will have to move out to one more date for sure.

The strategy of Acharya makers is surprising. F3’s producer Dil Raju who resolved several clashes in the past is tight-lipped for now. On the whole, Tollywood cleared paths and paved a grand release for KGF: Chapter 2.