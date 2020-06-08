KCR green signal to film shootings

In a big relief to the Telugu film industry, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday gave a green signal to the film industry to resume film and TV shootings . However, the Telangana government has not permitted opening of cinema halls and multiplexes in view of the surge in the corona cases in the state.

While giving his stamp of approval to the film industry, the Chief Minister, it is learnt, had permitted only limited resumption of film shootings and pre-production activities by adhering to social distancing norms. Accordingly, the Chief Minister had signed on the file pertaining to the film and TV shootings. With KCR’s approval, Chiranjeevi who had to suspend the shooting of his upcoming film Acharya directed by Koratala Siva can resume his work. Similarly, the shooting of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has been put on hold due to a coronavirus outbreak. The production of actor Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, the official remake of Pink, was also postponed. The shooting of all these movies and many more can be resumed.

The film industry biggies including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Rajamouli, Allu Arvind, Trivikram Srinivas, Dil Raju, Suresh Babu, Koratla Shiva, N Shankar among others had recently met the Chief Minister. In the meeting, the Telugu film industry bigwigs told Rao lakhs of workers and technicians were affected as shooting activities were stopped due to the complete lockdown. Work in film and TV industries in the state came to halt on March 23 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. All cinema halls were shut down, the shootings were cancelled until further instructions from the government.