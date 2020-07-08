KCR is the highest paid CM, draws a salary of….

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is the highest paid Chief Minister in the country. This revelation comes at a time when the state is reeling under economic crisis due to the corona imposed lockdown.

KCR is the highest paid Chief Minister of India with a salary of Rs 4.10 lakh per month. His Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy draws a salary of Rs 3.35 lakh, fifth highest paid CM. The second highest paid CM is Delhi’s Arvind Kejirwal (Rs 4 lakh), followed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Rs 3.65 lakh) and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Rs 3.40 lakh), Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Rs 3.21 lakh).

Chief Ministers from the North-Eastern States draw the lowest salary.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio draws a measly salary of Rs 1.10 lakh, the lowest paid CM in the country followed by Manipur CM Biren Singh who gets Rs 1.20 lakh. While Meghalaya CM Congrad Sagma gets a salary of Rs 1.50 lakh, Assam Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam Pema Khandu and Sarbananda Sonowal draw a salary of Rs 1.30 lakh and 1.25 lakh respectively.