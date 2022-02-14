KCR reminds “dogs bark after 6 months theft” proverb with barbs on Modi!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has been reminding all of the popular Telugu proverb which says “Dogs barking after six months theft” with his barbs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, KCR said he will file a case in the Supreme Court against Narendra Modi government for indulging in huge corruption in the purchase of Rafale jet fighter jets from France for Indian Air Force.

KCR also played a video of PM Modi’s speech at “Howdy Modi” event accusing Modi of doing US President election campaign US President Donald Trump.

This left not just media personnel present in the KCR’s press conference in laughter but also entire political circles. This is because KCR kept mum when these incidents happened and now raking up these issues which have now become irrelevant and non-issues.

Rafale deal happened in 2015 and several petitions were already filed in Supreme Court alleging huge corruption by Modi government in this deal. Supreme Court heard petitions and gave a clean chit to Modi government in 2018. The Supreme Court dismissed all petitions in 2019 which alleged corruption in Rafale deal. Now, what is that KCR is going to file a case in Supreme Court on Rafale deal.

When there was a huge and cry in the country over corruption in Rafale deals between 2015 and 2019, KCR kept mum but now making noise on this which has become a non-issue now.

Coming to Howdy-Modi event. This happened in September 2019 in Houston, Texas. US President elections were already over and Trump was defeated.

After more than two and a half years, what is that KCR wants to prove wrong on Modi interfering in US politics.

Will there be any takers for KCR raking up these non-issues now?