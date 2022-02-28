KCR rushed to Delhi at night, what’s up?

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao rushed to Delhi all of a sudden on Monday night.

His sudden trip to Delhi that too at night created ripples in TRS circles. Because there was no hint to anyone that CM will be leaving for Delhi until KCR left for airport.

Speculations are rife in TRS circles that KCR left for Delhi on the advice of poll strategist Prashanth Kishor.

Prasanth Kishor was in Hyderabad for the last three days. He met KCR at his farmhouse in Erravelli on Friday and Saturday and also visited KCR’s constituency Gajwel and examined the development programmes being implemented their along with actor Prakash Raj.

Prakash Raj has accompanied KCR to Mumbai last week when KCR met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thakeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar as part of his efforts to forge an anti-BJP Front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Prashant Kishor has reportedly arranged a few meetings for KCR in Delhi with leaders of some regional parties and also discuss strategy to ensure the success of KCR’s national political plans this time unlike in 2018, 2019 which ended in failure when KCR tried to launch Federal Front of regional parties against BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.