KCR sanctions Rs 25cr to celebrate 75-yrs of Independence in a grand manner

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday instructed the officials to celebrate Azadi Ki Amruth Mahotstav, in a big way as the nationwide celebrations were planned by the Centre to mark the 75 years of the country’s independence, all over the State.

The CM said that the Telangana region played a unique role in the freedom movement and Telangana state has a major partnership now in the country’s progress.

The CM announced that Rs 25 crore is sanctioned for the celebrations to take place from March 12, 2021 to Aug 15, 2021, for 75 weeks.

The CM participated in a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotstav on Monday

After the video conference with the PM, the CM held a high-level review meeting and instructed the officials on how to go about it.

The CM decided that on March 12 at Public Gardens in Hyderabad and Police Grounds in Warangal the inaugural programme would be held. For the Hyderabad inaugural function, KCR would be the chief guest and for the Warangal programme, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan would be the chief guest. The CM said in the inaugural programmes, national flag would be hoisted followed by the police march-past and releasing of the balloons in air. The CM said these programmes would be held following the Covid guidelines.