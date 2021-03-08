Jagan’s ‘lies’ on Polavaram exposed in Parliament!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy frequently visits Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

After meeting them, Jagan never speaks to the media to disclose the details of his meetings with Modi and Shah. But AP Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) issues a press release later stating that Jagan met Modi and Shah seeking funds for Polavaram and other projects for AP.

On January 19 and February 19 this year after Jagan met Amit Shah, the AP CMO issued a press release stating that Jagan sought Centre’ approval to increased cost estimates on Polavaram and submitted a memorandum to Shah in this regard.

However, union minister of state for jal shakti Ratan Lal today (Monday) issued a statement in Parliament that the Centre did not receive any proposal or memorandum from Jagan on Polavaram.

The minister gave this reply when YSRCP MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy raised this issue on Parliament saying that Jagan had submitted a memorandum to the Centre on Polavaram on January 19 and February 19 this year and demanded the Centre to approve it.

The minister’s response exposed that the CMO’s claims on Jagan taking up AP issues or Polaravarm issue with the Centre whenever he met Modi or Amit Shah were ‘lies’.

Then what is Jagan discussing with Modi and Shah during his Delhi trips?

Opposition parties allege that Jagan is going to Delhi frequently only to seek BJP bosses help to save him for CBI and ED cases and not for safeguarding AP’s interests.