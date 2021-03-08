Shock to AP: Centre’s ‘key statement’ on Vizag Steel

In a shocker to Andhra Pradesh, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre today (Monday) made a crucial statement on Vizag Steel Plant in the Parliament,.

The Centre made it clear that it will not go back on the privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made this statement on Monday.

Nirmala categorically stated that the Andhra Pradesh government has no shares in Vizag Steel Plant.

She said the Centre owns 100 per cent shares in Vizag Steel Plant and this 100 per cent share will be sold out to private companies.

Nirmala also clarified that the Centre had negotiations with AP government on privatisation of Vizag Steel and Centre will ask the AP goverment’s support for privatisation whenever the need arises.

Nirmala’s statement was in response to the question raised by MPs Madhavi and Satyanarayana in Parliament today.

It may be recalled that AP observed total ‘state bandh’ recently against privatisation of Vizag Steel and all parties including ruling YSRCP supported bandh.

But Nirmala’s statement in Parliament proves that Centre ignored all the agitations being held in AP against Vizag Steel privatisation.