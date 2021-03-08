Saina Trailer: Parineeti Chopra matches Saina Nehwal on screen

Bollywood beauty Parineeti Chopra kept enough efforts before she stepped into the shoes of ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal’s biopic. The film is titled Saina and is hitting the screens this month. The trailer that is unveiled today looks promising and it narrates about the journey from a hard-working young aspirant to the way how Saina transforms herself into the leading shuttler of the country who makes the country proud. Manav Kaul essays the role of her coach (Pullela Gopichand).

The trailer also has enough emotional content. Saina Nehwal happens to be the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal. The trailer is racy and gripping enough. Parineeti Chopra’s hard work is clearly visible on the screen and the makers dropped the trailer of Saina on the eve of Women’s Day. Amole Gupte is the director and the film releases on March 26th. Parineeti Chopra during the recent interviews revealed that the actress was trained for three hours on regular basis to get well in the sport.