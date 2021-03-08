Manchu Vishnu’s special screenings for Mosagallu

Manchu Vishnu took a long break and is completely focused on his next film Mosagallu. The movie marks the costliest film made in his career and Mosagallu is all about the world’s biggest IT Scam. Vishnu, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Navdeep and Naveen Chandra will be seen in the lead roles in Mosagallu. The movie’s trailer is out recently and the film is hitting the screens on March 19th.

Manchu Vishnu came out with an interesting move and he is keen to screen the first ten minutes of the film before the release of Mosagallu. Special screenings would be held in cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vizag. Several filmmakers released the first ten minutes of the content online but Vishnu is in plans to screen the first ten minutes in the selected screens of the Telugu states. Vishnu is doing this to generate the curiosity among the audience.