Jagapathi Babu to surprise in Balakrishna’s Next

Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu turned the lead antagonist with Balakrishna’s Legend and the actor never looked back. He is one of the busiest actors in the country now. An interesting update we hear says that Jagapathi Babu will be playing a pivotal role in Balakrishna’s next film that is directed by Boyapati Srinu. Though there are predictions that his role has negative shades, Jagapathi Babu will be seen in the role of Balakrishna’s close aide and friend.

Jagapathi Babu’s role in the film also comes with a twist and has no negative shades. One more veteran Tollywood actor Srikanth will be playing the role of the lead antagonist and the film will also have a bunch of villains. The shoot of the film is currently happening in Hyderabad and this untitled film is announced for May 28th release. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer.