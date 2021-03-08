Jagan bubble will burst eventually: Ex MP

Ex MP and YSR loyalist Vundavalli Arun Kumar is well known for his frank political comments on governments and Chief Ministers. In his latest analysis, he has described Jagan Reddy’s Navaratnalu as a great success. At the same time, the Government is not able to pay salaries and pensions in time. AP’s financial condition is becoming bad. Going by this, Vundavalli says the Jagan Reddy bubble will not last long and it will burst eventually.

The Ex MP says that the people might show a lot of liking for the Navaratnalu cash transfers of Jagan Reddy. However, this will be just a temporary phenomenon. Finally, the people will tilt towards development only. It is because they will find work opportunities and livelihoods only when the Government’s expenditure increases.

Vundavalli says that it is not correct for the YCP leaders to claim big victories in the panchayat elections just like that. It is understandable that Jagan Reddy is not making a strong demand for the Special Status before the Centre. But, the big question is why Jagan is not bringing pressure on the Centre for the Polavaram funds.