Mahesh changes plans for Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu completed a month-long schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Dubai and the top actor is on a break. The makers are considering to shoot some of the portions of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in USA but the unit changed their plans. There was a discussion going on about the next schedule and the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata decided to return back to Dubai. The next schedule of the film will start from March 22nd in Dubai and will continue for a month.

The rest of the shoot will take place in Hyderabad and Goa once the shoot is done in Dubai. The makers announced that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release for Sankranthi 2022. Parasuram is the director and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers. Mahesh Babu is in talks with various directors during this shooting break and he is yet to announce the next film.