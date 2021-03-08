Pic Talk: Raashi Khanna in a Village Style Half-saree!

The style of a village girl always looks mesmerizing, especially, when a beauty dons it! On the occasion of Women’s Day, Raashi Khanna has to say something to all and so she wore a woven kota fabric that is designed into lehenga. She paired it with a contrast handwoven Khadi Duppatta.

Her green color glass bangles, liquid tilak on her forehead, and jhumkas has given her a perfect village girl look. Her sitting style even more resembles the village style. The actor to support the woven kota fabrics wore the dress and impressed everyone in no time!

Along with the pic, she also wrote some heart-warming words about the women. “Every night laying her head on the mud floor she shares her day with the one only she could feel, Mother Earth. (sic),”she wrote.

She also said that no one can defeat a woman except the death stare in her eyes. Despite everything, women have a lot of warmth in her heart but no one notices it, she added.