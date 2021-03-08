TANA 2021 Elections: List of Unanimously Elected Candidates

TANA (Telugu Association of North America), the pioneer organization providing service to the Telugu Community is conducting organizational elections for the 2021-2023 Executive Committee, 2021-2025 term Board of Directors elections are being held in May 2021. Numerous positions are being closed unanimously, and winners are declared for few more positions where nominations are being rejected. Here is the list of candidates who are elected unanimously

UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED POSITIONS Board of Director -Donor (One position) 4 Year Term – 2021-2025 Devineni, LaxmiPrasanna Secretary: Vemuri, Satish Kumar Council-at-Large: Konidala, Lokesh International Coordinator: Vadlamudi, VenkataHiteshwar Regional Representative – New York: Musunuru, Dilipkumar Regional Representative – Capital: Vuyyuru, Srinivas Regional Representative ? Appalachian: Panchumarthi, Nagamalleswara Regional Representative ? Southeast: Meesala, VenkataRamana Rao Regional Representative ? North: Gogineni, Srinivas Regional Representative – South Central: Yarlagadda, Kishore Regional Representative – SouthWest: Gummadi, Ratna Prasad Regional Representative – Southern California: Cherukuri, Prathap Regional Representative ? Northern California: Thota, Rambabu Regional Representative ? Northwest: Bhogavalli, Padma Regional Representative – Rocky Mountains: Kommineni, Sarit Regional Representative – Ohio Valley: Vadlamudi, Ravi Chandra

