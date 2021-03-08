TANA 2021 Elections: List of Unanimously Elected Candidates

TANA (Telugu Association of North America), the pioneer organization providing service to the Telugu Community is conducting organizational elections for the 2021-2023 Executive Committee, 2021-2025 term Board of Directors elections are being held in May 2021. Numerous positions are being closed unanimously, and winners are declared for few more positions where nominations are being rejected. Here is the list of candidates who are elected unanimously

UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED POSITIONS
Board of Director -Donor (One position) 4 Year Term – 2021-2025
Devineni, LaxmiPrasanna
Secretary: Vemuri, Satish Kumar
Council-at-Large: Konidala, Lokesh
International Coordinator: Vadlamudi, VenkataHiteshwar
Regional Representative – New York: Musunuru, Dilipkumar
Regional Representative – Capital: Vuyyuru, Srinivas
Regional Representative ? Appalachian: Panchumarthi, Nagamalleswara
Regional Representative ? Southeast: Meesala, VenkataRamana Rao
Regional Representative ? North: Gogineni, Srinivas
Regional Representative – South Central: Yarlagadda, Kishore
Regional Representative – SouthWest: Gummadi, Ratna Prasad
Regional Representative – Southern California: Cherukuri, Prathap
Regional Representative ? Northern California: Thota, Rambabu
Regional Representative ? Northwest: Bhogavalli, Padma
Regional Representative – Rocky Mountains: Kommineni, Sarit
Regional Representative – Ohio Valley: Vadlamudi, Ravi Chandra

Click here for : TANA 2021 Elections: List of Contesting Candidates

