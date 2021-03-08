TANA 2021 Elections: List of Unanimously Elected Candidates

TANA (Telugu Association of North America), the pioneer organization providing service to the Telugu Community is conducting organizational elections for the 2021-2023 Executive Committee, 2021-2025 term Board of Directors elections are being held in May 2021. Numerous positions are being closed unanimously, and winners are declared for few more positions where nominations are being rejected. Here is the list of candidates who are elected unanimously
|UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED POSITIONS
|Board of Director -Donor (One position) 4 Year Term – 2021-2025
|Devineni, LaxmiPrasanna
|Secretary: Vemuri, Satish Kumar
|Council-at-Large: Konidala, Lokesh
|International Coordinator: Vadlamudi, VenkataHiteshwar
|Regional Representative – New York: Musunuru, Dilipkumar
|Regional Representative – Capital: Vuyyuru, Srinivas
|Regional Representative ? Appalachian: Panchumarthi, Nagamalleswara
|Regional Representative ? Southeast: Meesala, VenkataRamana Rao
|Regional Representative ? North: Gogineni, Srinivas
|Regional Representative – South Central: Yarlagadda, Kishore
|Regional Representative – SouthWest: Gummadi, Ratna Prasad
|Regional Representative – Southern California: Cherukuri, Prathap
|Regional Representative ? Northern California: Thota, Rambabu
|Regional Representative ? Northwest: Bhogavalli, Padma
|Regional Representative – Rocky Mountains: Kommineni, Sarit
|Regional Representative – Ohio Valley: Vadlamudi, Ravi Chandra
