TANA 2021 Elections: List of Contesting Candidates

TANA (Telugu Association of North America), the pioneerorganization providing service to the Telugu Community is conducting organizational elections for the 2021-2023 Executive Committee, 2021-2025 term Board of Directors elections are being held in May 2021. Numerous positions are being closed unanimously, and winners are declared for few more positions where nominations are being rejected. Here is the list of final candidates that goes on ballot, and the respective positions they’re contesting

CONTESTING POSITIONS: Non-Donor Board of Director (two positions) 4 Year Term – 2021-2025 Gudiseva, Vijay Kodali, Nagendra Srinivas Nimmalapudi, Janardhan Potluri, Ravi Executive Committee: 2 Year Term – 2021-2023 Executive Vice President Gogineni, Sreenivasa Rao Kodali, Naren Srungavarapu, Niranjan Treasurer Kolla, Ashok Babu Prabhala, Jagadish K Joint Secretary Koganti, Venkat Thalluri, Murali Joint Treasurer Maddineni, Bharath Pantra, Sunil Community Service Coordinator Kakarla, Rajanikanth Kasukurthi, Venkata (Raja) Cultural Service Coordinator Tummala, Satish Tunuguntla, Sirisha Women Services Coordinator Duvvuri, Chandini Katiki, Uma R. Sports Coordinator Uppalapati, Anil Choudary Yarlagadda, Shashank Regional Representative – New England Gaddam, Pradeep Kumar Yalamanchili, Rao Regional Representative – New Jersey Addanki, Sri Padmalakshma Vasireddy, Vamsi Krishna Regional Representative – Mid Atlantic Jasty, Sashidhar Koganti, Sunil Kumar Regional Representative ? Midwest Cherukuri, Hanumantha Rao Kommalapati, Sridhar Kumar Regional Representative ? DFW Kommana, Sateesh Tripuraneni, Dinesh Regional Representative – North Central Bollineni, Sai Yarlagadda, Srimannarayana Foundation Trustee (Non-Donor) 4 years term (five positions) 2021-2025 Gogeneni, Kiran Gude, PurushothamaChowdary Maddineni, Vinay Kumar Mandalapu, Ravi Kumar Manne, Satyanarayana V. Oruganti, Srinivas Polavarapu, Srikanth Surapaneni, Raja Yadana, Varaprasad Yenduri, Srinivasa R. Foundation Trustee (Donor) 4 years term (two positions) 2021-2025 Amirineni, Kiran Garapati, Vidyadhar Nalluri, Prasada Rao Vallipalli, SasiKanth

