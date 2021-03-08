TANA 2021 Elections: List of Contesting Candidates

TANA (Telugu Association of North America), the pioneerorganization providing service to the Telugu Community is conducting organizational elections for the 2021-2023 Executive Committee, 2021-2025 term Board of Directors elections are being held in May 2021. Numerous positions are being closed unanimously, and winners are declared for few more positions where nominations are being rejected. Here is the list of final candidates that goes on ballot, and the respective positions they’re contesting
|CONTESTING POSITIONS:
|Non-Donor Board of Director (two positions) 4 Year Term – 2021-2025
|Gudiseva, Vijay
|Kodali, Nagendra Srinivas
|Nimmalapudi, Janardhan
|Potluri, Ravi
|Executive Committee: 2 Year Term – 2021-2023
|Executive Vice President
|Gogineni, Sreenivasa Rao
|Kodali, Naren
|Srungavarapu, Niranjan
|Treasurer
|Kolla, Ashok Babu
|Prabhala, Jagadish K
|Joint Secretary
|Koganti, Venkat
|Thalluri, Murali
|Joint Treasurer
|Maddineni, Bharath
|Pantra, Sunil
|Community Service Coordinator
|Kakarla, Rajanikanth
|Kasukurthi, Venkata (Raja)
|Cultural Service Coordinator
|Tummala, Satish
|Tunuguntla, Sirisha
|Women Services Coordinator
|Duvvuri, Chandini
|Katiki, Uma R.
|Sports Coordinator
|Uppalapati, Anil Choudary
|Yarlagadda, Shashank
|Regional Representative – New England
|Gaddam, Pradeep Kumar
|Yalamanchili, Rao
|Regional Representative – New Jersey
|Addanki, Sri Padmalakshma
|Vasireddy, Vamsi Krishna
|Regional Representative – Mid Atlantic
|Jasty, Sashidhar
|Koganti, Sunil Kumar
|Regional Representative ? Midwest
|Cherukuri, Hanumantha Rao
|Kommalapati, Sridhar Kumar
|Regional Representative ? DFW
|Kommana, Sateesh
|Tripuraneni, Dinesh
|Regional Representative – North Central
|Bollineni, Sai
|Yarlagadda, Srimannarayana
|Foundation Trustee (Non-Donor) 4 years term (five positions) 2021-2025
|Gogeneni, Kiran
|Gude, PurushothamaChowdary
|Maddineni, Vinay Kumar
|Mandalapu, Ravi Kumar
|Manne, Satyanarayana V.
|Oruganti, Srinivas
|Polavarapu, Srikanth
|Surapaneni, Raja
|Yadana, Varaprasad
|Yenduri, Srinivasa R.
|Foundation Trustee (Donor) 4 years term (two positions) 2021-2025
|Amirineni, Kiran
|Garapati, Vidyadhar
|Nalluri, Prasada Rao
|Vallipalli, SasiKanth
