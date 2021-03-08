TANA 2021 Elections: List of Contesting Candidates

TANA (Telugu Association of North America), the pioneerorganization providing service to the Telugu Community is conducting organizational elections for the 2021-2023 Executive Committee, 2021-2025 term Board of Directors elections are being held in May 2021. Numerous positions are being closed unanimously, and winners are declared for few more positions where nominations are being rejected. Here is the list of final candidates that goes on ballot, and the respective positions they’re contesting

CONTESTING POSITIONS:
Non-Donor Board of Director (two positions) 4 Year Term – 2021-2025
Gudiseva, Vijay
Kodali, Nagendra Srinivas
Nimmalapudi, Janardhan
Potluri, Ravi
Executive Committee: 2 Year Term – 2021-2023
Executive Vice President
Gogineni, Sreenivasa Rao
Kodali, Naren
Srungavarapu, Niranjan
Treasurer
Kolla, Ashok Babu
Prabhala, Jagadish K
Joint Secretary
Koganti, Venkat
Thalluri, Murali
Joint Treasurer
Maddineni, Bharath
Pantra, Sunil
Community Service Coordinator
Kakarla, Rajanikanth
Kasukurthi, Venkata (Raja)
Cultural Service Coordinator
Tummala, Satish
Tunuguntla, Sirisha
Women Services Coordinator
Duvvuri, Chandini
Katiki, Uma R.
Sports Coordinator
Uppalapati, Anil Choudary
Yarlagadda, Shashank
Regional Representative – New England
Gaddam, Pradeep Kumar
Yalamanchili, Rao
Regional Representative – New Jersey
Addanki, Sri Padmalakshma
Vasireddy, Vamsi Krishna
Regional Representative – Mid Atlantic
Jasty, Sashidhar
Koganti, Sunil Kumar
Regional Representative ? Midwest
Cherukuri, Hanumantha Rao
Kommalapati, Sridhar Kumar
Regional Representative ? DFW
Kommana, Sateesh
Tripuraneni, Dinesh
Regional Representative – North Central
Bollineni, Sai
Yarlagadda, Srimannarayana
Foundation Trustee (Non-Donor) 4 years term (five positions) 2021-2025
Gogeneni, Kiran
Gude, PurushothamaChowdary
Maddineni, Vinay Kumar
Mandalapu, Ravi Kumar
Manne, Satyanarayana V.
Oruganti, Srinivas
Polavarapu, Srikanth
Surapaneni, Raja
Yadana, Varaprasad
Yenduri, Srinivasa R.
Foundation Trustee (Donor) 4 years term (two positions) 2021-2025
Amirineni, Kiran
Garapati, Vidyadhar
Nalluri, Prasada Rao
Vallipalli, SasiKanth

Click here for : TANA 2021 Elections: List of Unanimously Elected Candidates

