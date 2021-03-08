SS Rajamouli’s plans after RRR

Top director SS Rajamouli is completely focused on RRR, a mega-budget periodic drama that features NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Rajamouli is working without breaks and the film hits the screens for Dasara this year. Rajamouli announced that he will work with Mahesh Babu in his next. There are speculations that Rajamouli will take a long break after RRR and he will not commence the shoot next year.

Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad finalized the basic plot for Mahesh Babu’s film and a team is working on the script currently. Rajamouli will focus on the script and will make the needed changes after the release of RRR. The shoot of Mahesh Babu’s film with Rajamouli will commence in the first half of next year. Rajamouli decided to work without any major breaks after RRR and will work on Mahesh’s film. The pre-production work of the film will be completed in six months. KL Narayana will produce Mahesh and Rajamouli’s film. Mahesh is shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2022 release.