YCP variety campaign on Vijayawada as Capital

All eyes are now on the election to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. The YCP Ministers and MLAs are under heavy pressure from CM Jagan to win this under any circumstances. Against these odds, the ruling party leaders brought forth a novel campaign in Vijayawada polls to counter the TDP attack on Capital shifting from the vicinity of the city of victory.

The YCP Ministers are now saying that Chandrababu Naidu should have selected Vijayawada as the Capital City. Had Naidu done that during his regime, the AP Capital City would have been ready by now with all the necessary infrastructure.

Minister Perni Nani has asked the TDP chief what he has achieved in Amaravati except that some soil and water were brought from different places. Naidu has done only lip service and shown impressive graphics while the real Capital City remained an illusion.

Obviously, the YCP leaders are coming out with all sorts of indefensible and unjustifiable arguments in their rush to grab the attention of the Vijayawada voters. Analysts say that instead of making allegations against the TDP, the ruling party should as well correct Naidu’s mistake if they were really committed to Vijayawada city people. Doubtless to say, the city is centrally located. As Nani said, it would turn into an excellent capital if all facilities are provided.