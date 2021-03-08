Priyanka Chopra’s Indian Restaurant in New York

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra is residing in USA along with her husband Nick Jonas. The top actress is also busy with several international projects and is rarely signing Bollywood films. The actress is now venturing into the restaurant business. Priyanka Chopra announced ‘SONA’, an Indian restaurant in New York and it will be launched this month. Priyanka Chopra announced the news on her official social media page and the restaurant is located at 36 East 20th street in the Flatiron district of New York.

Priyanka Chopra says that she is thrilled about SONA and the dining space is exclusively for Indian cuisines. Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Text For You along with Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion. Priyanka Chopra will also have a crucial role in the next Matrix film that will start rolling in 2022.