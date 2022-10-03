KCR team begins talks with AP leaders

As Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has made up his mind to play an active role in the national politics, his team is understood to have contacted some politicians from Andhra Pradesh. It is said that his team members have contacted some of his colleagues in politics who are from Andhra Pradesh.

KCR has a good number of colleagues and followers in Andhra Pradesh, despite his hate speeches against Andhra during the separatist movement. Whenever he visited Andhra Pradesh, even after bifurcation, he was received by huge crowds and was cheered by his supporters from the state.

His first visit to the state after bifurcation was in October 2015 when he was one of the guests for the Amaravati capital city foundation ceremony. Later, he visited Rayalaseema region on a private work and then Vijayawada to worship Goddess Durga.

In every visit, he was received well by his supporters here. Sources say that he is in constant touch with several TDP leaders from Andhra Pradesh. KCR was one of the leaders in the TDP during NTR days and even after Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure. He left the TDP and formed the TRS only in 2001.

Quite interestingly, the TRS fielded its candidates from several Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in 2014 general elections, particularly after the bifurcation was announced and the appointed day was fixed as June 2, 2014.

Now, with big plans on hand, KCR wants his party’s unit to be opened here for which his team is working hard. The team is said to have contacted some young leaders from both the TDP and the ruling YSR Congress too.

The team is also said to be contacting some of the Congress leaders who see no future for them in the party. Sources said that KCR had promised key roles for them if they joined his team. It is to be seen how many leaders from Andhra Pradesh would join KCR in his yet-to-be launched national party.