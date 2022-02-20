KCR to invite Jeeyar’s guru for Yaadri Sudarsana Yagam

Upset and angry with Chinna Jeeyar Swami, Telangana CM KCR is planning to have the prestigious Sudarshana Narasimha Yagam at Yadadri Narasimha temple conducted by an eminent Sri Vaishnavite scholar instead of the Jeeyar. If sources are to be believed, he is said to have got in touch with Nallanchakravarthula Raghunathacharyulu, who is an expert in Sri Vaishnava rituals.

Interestingly, Nallan Chankravarthula has so far taught eight Jeeyars, including Chinna Jeeyar and is highly respected for his deep knowledge of Sri Vaishnavism. He is a presidential awardee and is well-known across the country as an arbiter in case of any dispute over rituals and procedures. KCR is said to have contacted him for conducting the programme at Yadadri after Udagi. This is being seen as a snub for jeeyar Swami, whose pro-BJP stance has irked KCR.

Sources say that KCR held a review meeting with the officials of the Yadagiri Temple DevelopmentAuthority and the endowments department, where in he has reportedly told the officials to contact Nallan Chakravarthula. KCR has also postponed the Sudarshana Yagam, scheduled for Saturday. Chinna Jeeyar was to officiate at the yagam. But, with the relations between KCR and Jeeyar deteriorating, the yagam was rescheduled after Ugadi.

The Sudarshana Yagam was to be held on March 21. The yagam was to be performed with 1008 Homa Kundams. An amount of Rs 75 crore was already released. According to the temple authorities, the yagam would now be held only after the gold-plating of the main gopuram of the Yadadri temple.