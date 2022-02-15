KCR under pressure from Mamata, Stalin to invite Naidu!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has stepped up efforts to bring all regional parties together against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led government at the Centre.

KCR already had discussions with TMC chief, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief, Tamil Naidu CM MK Stalin in this regard.

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also spoke to KCR over phone and invited KCR to Mumbai for talks on this issue.

Former Prime Minister and JDS found HD Deve Gowda also called KCR over phone on Tuesday and extended his support to KCR in his fight against BJP.

KCR is now making efforts to convene a conclave of party chiefs and CMs of regional parties to finalise plan of action on forming a Front of regional parties to take on BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Against this backdrop, there is a buzz in political circles that Mamata Banerjee and Stalin want KCR to invite TDP chief, former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu to the conclave.

Naidu has good relations with Mamata and Stalin. Naidu met Mamata and Stalin several times when he was AP CM between 2014 and 2019 and played a key role to bring Congress, Left and all regional parties together against BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

However, Naidu’s efforts backfired after Modi became PM for second time in 2019 and Naidu himself losing power in AP.

KCR and Naidu are arch political rivals. But now the political situation has completely changed in Telangana. Naidu and TDP are no more a political force in Telangana and no more any threat to KCR or TRS. Moreover, the ruling YSRCP in AP is maintaining good relations with Modi due to which TDP from AP could be part of non-BJP front.

Under these circumstances, Mamata and Stalin reportedly suggested KCR invite Naidu to conclave and take him along in his efforts to fight against BJP.