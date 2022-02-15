Now, KCR’s media attacks Jagan!

After TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led government at the Centre, the KCR’s own media has started attacking YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

KCR’s own media Namasthe Telangana and T-News publishing and telecasting negative news reports on Jagan on the issue of power sector reforms.

KCR’s media carried out reports stating that while KCR fought with Modi and refused to implement power sector reforms and even prepared to lose Rs 5,000 crore additional loans from Centre every year for five years by refusing to install meters to agriculture pumpsets, Jagan surrendered to Modi and installed meters to agriculture pumpsets and secured additional loans.

KCR’s media said while KCR did not compromise on the free power to farmers, Jagan compromised with AP farmers for the sake of securing additional loans of nearly Rs 12,500 crore in five years by installing meters and burdening farmers with power bills.

KCR’s media said TS farmers are happy with TRS government while AP farmers are cursing Jagan and YSRCP government for installing meters.

It remains to be seen how YSRCP leaders or Jagan’s own media react to KCR’s own media reports against Jagan.