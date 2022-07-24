KCR’s convoy getting ready in Andhra Pradesh

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s new convoy is getting ready in Andhra Pradesh. Well, this is not the first time that anything for Telangana is done or readied in Andhra Pradesh.

When the state was divided in 2014, KCR got his Telangana Thalli made in Andhra Pradesh. Like Telugu Thalli, the Telangana Thalli is now the symbol of the state and the pride of the people there.

Now, serving his second term as the chief minister for the new state, KCR is getting his latest convoy readied in Andhra Pradesh.

The convoy vehicles were brought to the Gannavaram airport by a cargo flight last week and they were driven to a workshop in Veerapaneni Gudem, the new industrial hub of Andhra Pradesh, close to Vijayawada.

The vehicles are given the bulletproof at the Veerapaneni Gudem workshop. These works are hitherto being done in Jharkhand state. The VVIP vehicles with bulletproof are readied in Jharkhand state for the entire country. The police department sends the VVIP convoy vehicles to Jharkhand and provides the security.

A year ago, the workshop was established at Veerapaneni Gudem village of Gannavaram mandal. The VVIP vehicles from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh are now brought to Veerapaneni Gudem for the bulletproof work.

The Telangana government had also sent two RTC buses for the bulletproof work here. These buses are to be used by KCR for his tour in the districts. They would be ready for use in a week or the latest by August 15.