Allu Arjun stuns in a New Look

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is on a break and he will commence the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule very soon. The actor underwent a transformation before joining the sets of the film. His new and stylish look clicked by Avinash Gowariker is now trending across the social media. Allu Arjun posed with a long hair and a trimmed beard. He hinted at a new look for Pushpa: The Rule. Sukumar is done with the script and the shoot starts very soon.

Allu Arjun is rumored to be charging Rs 100 crores as remuneration for the sequel. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The film is expected to be made on a budget of Rs 300 crores. Devi Sri Prasad scores the music. Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya and Sunil will reprise their roles.