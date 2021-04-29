KCR’s corona tests give ‘mixed results’!

The Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests conducted on Chief Minister K

Chandrashekhar Rao have given “mixed results”.

This was disclosed by Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in an official press release issued late on Thursday (today).

The antigen test conducted on Wednesday gave negative result, but the

RT-PCR tests have not given any definite result on Thursday, it said.

KCR’s personnel physician Dr Rao said, “Some times, the results

would not be accurate as the virus’s intensity is decreasing. The CM

is hale and healthy and the RT-PCR test would be conducted again in

two or three days.”

It may be recalled that KCR had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19 with mild symptoms.

Doctors advised him home isolation for ten days which he completed

on April 28.

KCR is under isolation at his farmhouse in Erravelli since April 19.