KCR’s dilemma: Renaming or creating a new district after PV!

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao successfully usurped former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s legacy from Congress by announcing to celebrate year-long PV birth centenary last year and fielding PV’s daughter Surabhi Vani in the Graduate MLC election recently this year and ensure her victory against all the odds.

The year-long celebrations of PV’s birth centenary will end this month on June 28.

KCR is planning to honor PV by naming a district in Telangana after PV.

However, KCR seems to be in a dilemma over how to proceed on this issue.

KCR already increased districts in Telangana from 10 to 33. He is already facing criticism from all quarters of creating ‘too many districts’ for a small state like Telangana as some districts have become like revenue divisions with a low extent area.

There is no scope to create one more district after PV in this situation.

Even if the new one is created, it will complicate things in Telangana as it will alter the new zonal system of Telangana which was approved by President Ramnath Kovid recently for reservations to locals in education and employment. This zonal system was already amended once after KCR created two new districts in Telangana in 2018 after creating 31 districts in 2016. Due to this delay, the government could not issue a single job notification through TSPSC or another agency since 2017.

The zonal system needs to be amended again if one more district after PV is created and if that happens the recruitments will come to a halt once again till the Centre approves the new zonal system and President Kovind gives his nod. Unemployed youth are already angry at KCR for delaying notifications even after announcing to fill over 50,000 posts in December 2020 and won graduate MLC polls in March 2021 with this promise.

TRS leaders and government officials are suggesting KCR better rename an existing district after PV instead of creating a new one and delay job notifications further and unnecessarily inviting the wrath of students and unemployed.