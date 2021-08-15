KCR’s ‘dream Secretariat’ progress at a snail’s pace!

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao’s dream project of building a brand new and largest Secretariat complex in the country is not going to be a reality anytime soon.

KCR demolished existing Secretariat complex saying that it was not vastu-compliant.

Though KCR faced severe criticism from all quarters for demolishing existing Secretriat from which CMs in Undivided AP ruled for 60 years, on vastu grounds, KCR did not relent.

Several petitions were filed in Telangana High Court against demolition of Secretariat but KCR fought legal battle for over an year and secured High Court nod to demolish Secretariat.

KCR laid foundation for new Secretariat in June 2019 but could not launch works as High Court stayed demolition of existing Secretariat. After fighting a legal battle for over a year and secured High Court approval, he demolished Secretariat in July 2019.

The construction works of new Secretariat started in October 2020 on the occasion of Dasara. He has fixed a deadline of12 months for contractor Shapooji Pallonji to complete the works.

But after the completion of 10 months, only the slab works of first floor has been completed. The new Secretariat will have seven floors with built up area of 6 lakh sft.

Works are moving on at a snail’s pace and going by this officials say it will take two years to complete the works. By that time, KCR’s second term as CM will end in December 2023 and he can function from his dream Secretariat only if he wins Assembly polls in 2023.