Surprise: Jagan skips ‘three capitals’ in his I-D speech!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s address to the State on the occasion of Independence Day today (Sunday) led to a heated debate in political and administrative circles.

This is because Jagan did not utter a single word about having three capitals for AP, namely Vizag, Kurnool and Amaravathi.

Jagan used to raise three capitals issue during his every I-D speech.

But for the first time, he skipped talking about three capitals in his I-D speech today fuelling debate in political circles as what could be the reason, whether it is intentional or happened just like that.

There is also a debate over whether Jagan changed his mind on three capitals in the wake of a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) which stated that few cities in India face the threat of submergence due to rising sea level by the end of this century.

The report stated the cities including Vizag, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi could be nearly three feet underwater by this century-end.

Rumours are rife that Jagan took this report seriously and giving a second thought on shifting AP’s capital from Amaravathi to Vizag and for this reason he avoided talking about three capitals in his I-D speech.