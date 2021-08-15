Satyadev’s Habeeb gets heart-touching Afghan lyrics

“Terrorism is targeting everyone including children. This story, inspired by true events, is my honest attempt against the exploitation of children by such terrorist groups. We all, as the responsible citizens of the world, should step forward to put an end to this barbaric practice,” says Jennifer Alphonse, the writer and director of Satyadev’s upcoming Hindi film Habeeb.

She has said this to mark the launch of a song from the film. It has touching lyrics in Afghan and the visuals are aptly matching.

The film features Satya Dev in the lead. It is produced by Habeeb Safi and Koti Rao. Music is scored by Jaya Phani Krishna.

The makers have dedicated the song to all the lovely souls of India and Afghanistan. They said Habeeb is about an Indian Army officer who goes in search of his only son, who with other children from India are made to cross the border into Pakistan for child militant training.

They are later sent to Afghanistan to operate on various terrorist activities. We see the journey of a father to find his lost son who finally tracks him down with the support of the Afghan army and few civilians and retrieves him along with all the other children, giving back not just their lives but their freedom which they deserve.