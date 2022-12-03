Keerthy Suresh turning Producer soon

Young beauty and national-award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is occupied with films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The actress is shooting for Nani’s Dasara and Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar in Telugu and she is also busy with two Tamil projects currently. Keerthy Suresh is keen to turn producer soon and is in plans to bankroll content-driven films. Despite her busy schedule, Keerthy Suresh is spending time and is listening to scripts.

Her team is zeroing scripts and Keerthy Suresh will take the final call. Her first production announcement is expected next year. Keerthy Suresh’s father G Suresh Kumar produced several Malayalam films in the past. Keerthy Suresh is now taking the footsteps of her father. She has done several women-centric films in the past but unfortunately, most of them bombed badly at the box office.