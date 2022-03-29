Key updates on NTR and Koratala Siva’s Film

Young Tiger NTR interacted with the media personnel today to thank the country for the humongous success of RRR. During the interaction when asked about future projects, NTR said that he would work with Koratala Siva in his 30th film and the shoot commences in June. NTR said that he would start working on the project though there is ample time for the shoot to start. NTR will also work on the looks and he will cut down his weight for the film.

The discussions about the final script are happening between NTR and Koratala Siva. The film is said to be an intense action entertainer and Alia Bhatt is the leading lady. Anirudh will compose the music and background score. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. This untitled film is expected to release next year and it would be a pan-Indian attempt. NTR during his media interaction said that he is all excited to work with Koratala Siva and this is their second collaboration after Janatha Garage.