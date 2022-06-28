KGF: Chapter 2 link in Salaar

Prashanth Neel joined the top league with the franchise of KGF. Both the films ended up as super hits. Prashanth Neel took the audience to a new world called KGF. His next film Salaar has a relation with KGF: Chapter 2. One may be surprised about how it is possible. Like Lokesh Kanagaraj managed to relate Khaidi 2 in Vikram with a lead scene, Prashanth Neel is in plans to link Salaar and KGF: Chapter 2. A scene of KGF: Chapter 2 will be shown in Salaar as per the update.

Prashanth Neel managed to mix both of them using his creativity. There are also reports that Yash will be seen in a scene in Salaar. The shoot of the film will resume soon as Prabhas is busy with the shoot of Project K. Salaar is carrying terrific expectations and the next schedule of the film will commence in Europe. Hombale Films are the producers and the film is aimed for summer 2023 release in all the Indian languages. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady.