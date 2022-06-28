Exclusive: Vijay Deverakonda and Puri to team up for the Third Time

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh and young actor Vijay Deverakonda are done with their first film Liger which is due for release in August. The duo announced their second project Janaganamana and Puri started shooting for the film recently. Vijay Deverakonda is pretty confident on Puri Jagannadh and he announced his second with Puri even before Liger’s release. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are all set to team up for the third time.

Puri Jagannadh narrated the basic plot for Vijay Deverakonda and the actor gave his nod. The film’s announcement will be made right before the completion of the shoot of Janaganamana. This is the first time, an actor and director are working continuously on three projects. Vijay Deverakonda is also shooting for Kushi in the direction of Shiva Nirvana. This romantic entertainer will hit the screens in December this year.