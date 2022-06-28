Nani’s interesting move for Dasara

Natural Star Nani delivered a series of flops in the recent times. The actor is on a break and he will resume the shoot of Dasara soon. The film will be directed by a debutant Srikanth Odela, a protege of Sukumar. The makers allocated huge budget for Dasara but they are rethinking about the budget. There are speculations that there are discussions going on about the revision of the budget. Nani is now rethinking about the film and he is said to have slashed his remuneration for Dasara.

Nani is very confident on Dasara and his look got wide appreciation. The actor is not in a mood to cut down the film’s budget. Hence he slashed his remuneration. He will instead share the profits of Dasara after the release. Nani wants the makers to spend lavishly for the film and the discussions are going on. Nani can also pocket a good amount if the film ends up as a hit. Hope Nani’s strategy works well. The film is produced by SLV Cinemas and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in Dasara.