Raghurama wants to share dais with Jagan!

YSR Congress rebel MP from Narasapur Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that he is eagerly waiting to share the dais with chief minister Y S Jagna Mohan Reddy at Bhimavaram on July 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the birth centenary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at Bhimavaram on July 4 for which Raghurama Krishnam Raju will also be attending.

Raghurama, as the local MP, would be presiding over the meeting for which he secured clearance directly from the office of the Prime Minister in Delhi.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju had deferred with the YSR Congress and there is not a single day left without the MP criticising Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress government in the state.

As the Prime Minister would be attending the meeting, the chief minister would also join as part of the protocol.

In fact, the organisers have invited the chief minister too to attend the function along with the Prime Minister.

If the chief minister also attends the meeting, it would be compulsory for both the chief minister and the rebel MP to greet each other in the presence of the Prime Minister.

It is for these interesting moments, the MP said he wanted to seek the face of Jagan in a meeting he presided over.

However, he also expressed doubts over the conspiracy by Jagan and the state police to arrest him either before the meeting or after.

He cautioned the chief minister and the police against hatching any conspiracy to arrest him and said that it would become a major problem for the government.

It is to be seen if the chief minister attends the meeting or if the state police arrest the MP? What would happen when both of them come face to face on the dais!