‘KGF’ makers announce ‘Dhoomam’ starring Fahad Faasil

Remember the Yash-starrer blockbuster ‘KGF’? The makers of the film are putting the production machinery into action with their new film ‘Dhoomam’. It stars Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

The first look of the film’s title was unveiled on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Film, said: “‘Dhoomam’ is based on a new concept. And we are going to see and witness Fahadh in a new and massive role. We certainly feel that the amalgamation of the biggest actors together, can create and weave magic together.”

The film will be written and directed by Pawan Kumar who has previously directed ‘Lucia’ and ‘U-Turn’, and will also star actress Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. The cameras are set to roll from October 9.

The film is slated to be released in the summer of 2023 in 4 Indian languages: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.