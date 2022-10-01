Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s next Launch News

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has given his nod for Saaho fame Sujeeth for a mass entertainer. Though he was asked to direct the remake of Theri first, the plans got changed. Sujeeth worked on a script and he impressed Pawan Kalyan right in the first meeting. The pre-production work of the film is happening at a faster pace. The movie will now be launched officially with a pooja ceremony on October 5th on the auspicious day of Dasara. The other cast, crew members are currently being finalized. The shooting formalities of the film will start from the first week of November.

DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainment in association with Trivikram’s Fortune Four Cinemas will produce this prestigious film. Pawan Kalyan is back to Hyderabad and he is currently participating in the Workshop of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The shoot of this film resumes on October 17th and Pawan Kalyan allocated 50 days for the film and he is keen to complete the shoot by the end of this year. Pawan Kalyan will shoot for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Sujeeth’s films simultaneously in November and December.