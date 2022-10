Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan has taken a decent opening in the Telugu States with a gross of around 5.60 Cr. Almost 50 percent of this has come from Nizam itself which collected a gross of 2.70 Cr. After a good start in the noon shows the film has sustained well in A centres though the remaining have been very ordinary. Distributor share of the film is estimated to be around 2.80 Cr. This is the second highest opening for a Kollywood fill behind Beast.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.