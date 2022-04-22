KGF2 has a very good extended week worldwide as the film has collected a worldwide gross of over 760 Cr. Distributor share of the film is 377 Cr. Eight days numbers of the film are only behind Baahubali2 beating RRR which collected 726 Cr in 8 days. Baahubali2 stands tall with 903 Cr gross.

The film after a good Monday has seen considerable drops in the Telugu States. It is released on advance basis so there are no losses for the buyers. In Tamil Nadu the film continued to do excellent numbers due to the spillover from the weekend. Kerala continued to be the best performer with all time record week for any film in the state. North india has seen drops starting Tuesday which is more than usual though the film is set to dominate the second weekend as well.

The film has collected over 18 Million overseas and it is doing well in all the languages.

Area KGF2 8 days Worldwide Collections 5 days AP/TS Collections KGF2 4 days worldwide collections 2 days worldwide collections 1st Day Collections Pre release Business Nizam 33.85 Cr 30.30 Cr 27.9 Cr 16.70 Cr 9.60Cr 50 Cr Ceeded 8.60 Cr 7.90 Cr 7.30 Cr 4.70 Cr 2.80Cr 20 Cr UA 6.04 Cr 5.33 Cr 4.81 Cr 2.90 Cr 1.70Cr 10 Cr Guntur 4.60 Cr 4 Cr 3.72 Cr 2.27 Cr 1.47Cr 8 Cr East 4.07 Cr 3.54 Cr 3.20 Cr 1.94 Cr 1.17Cr 8 Cr West 2.83 Cr 2.40 Cr 2.16 Cr 1.34 Cr 0.84Cr 7 Cr Krishna 3.31 Cr 2.93 Cr 2.67 Cr 1.58 Cr 0.90Cr 6 Cr Nellore 1.80 Cr 1.50 Cr 1.35 Cr 0.83 Cr 0.55Cr 3.5 Cr Total (ap/ts) 65.1 Cr (107.5 Cr Gross) 57.90 Cr 53.11 Cr (79 Cr Gross)

32.26 Cr (45 Cr Gross) 19.03Cr 112.5 Cr KA 67.50 Cr (113 Cr Gross) 48 Cr (80.5 Cr Gross) 27 Cr (44.5 Cr Gross) TN 27.5 Cr (50.5 Cr Gross) 17 Cr (30 Cr Gross) 8.5 Cr (15 Cr Gross) Kerala 17.80 Cr (41cr Gross) 11.95 Cr (27.5 cr Gross) 5.65 Cr (13 cr Gross) North 137 Cr (310 Cr Gross) 100 Cr (226 Cr Gross) 52 Cr (117 Cr Gross) Overseas 62.5 Cr (140 Cr Gross) 44.5 Cr (101 Cr Gross) 26.2 Cr (58.5 Cr Gross) Worldwide 377.40 Cr (762 Cr Gross) 274.56 Cr (544 Cr Gross) 151.61 Cr (293 Cr Gross)