KGF2 Worldwide Closing Collections

KGF2 has concluded it’s run worldwide with a gross of 1200 Cr. Distributor share of the film is 543 Cr. The film is a huge blockbuster for all the buyers involved. It’s a much bigger blockbuster in the producers point of view as films budget is also less when compared to the other huge Grosser like RRR. The film has a set a benchmark in Karnataka being the first Indian film to breach 150 Cr mark. It has grossed nearly 500 Cr in the North India belt standing next only to the mighty Baahubali2. Overseas numbers are at 27.1 million with North America grossing 7.5 million and UAE-GCC-Saudi grossing 8.15 million.

AreaClosing CollectionsKGF2 11 days Worldwide CollectionsKGF2 8 days Worldwide Collections5 days AP/TS CollectionsKGF2 4 days worldwide collections2 days worldwide collections1st Day CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam42.5 Cr (36 Cr excluding GST input)37.60 Cr33.85 Cr30.30 Cr27.9 Cr16.70 Cr9.60Cr50 Cr
Ceeded 11 Cr9.45 Cr8.60 Cr7.90 Cr7.30 Cr4.70 Cr2.80Cr20 Cr
UA7.75 Cr6.75 Cr6.04 Cr5.33 Cr4.81 Cr2.90 Cr1.70Cr10 Cr
Guntur5.70 Cr5.02 Cr4.60 Cr4 Cr3.72 Cr2.27 Cr1.47Cr8 Cr
East5.20 Cr4.50 Cr4.07 Cr 3.54 Cr3.20 Cr1.94 Cr1.17Cr8 Cr
West3.75 Cr3.17 Cr2.83 Cr2.40 Cr2.16 Cr1.34 Cr0.84Cr7 Cr
Krishna4.35 Cr3.70 Cr3.31 Cr2.93 Cr2.67 Cr1.58 Cr0.90Cr6 Cr
Nellore2.40 Cr2.01 Cr1.80 Cr1.50 Cr1.35 Cr0.83 Cr0.55Cr3.5 Cr
Total (ap/ts)82.65 Cr (147 Cr Gross) - 76.2 Cr excluding GST input72.20 Cr (125 Cr Gross)65.1 Cr (107.5 Cr Gross)57.90 Cr53.11 Cr (79 Cr Gross)
32.26 Cr (45 Cr Gross)19.03Cr112.5 Cr
KA 98 Cr (175 Cr Gross)80.50 Cr (136 Cr Gross)67.50 Cr (113 Cr Gross)48 Cr (80.5 Cr Gross)27 Cr (44.5 Cr Gross)
TN55 Cr (110 Cr Gross)39.50 Cr (72.2 Cr Gross)27.5 Cr (50.5 Cr Gross)17 Cr (30 Cr Gross)8.5 Cr (15 Cr Gross)
Kerala28 Cr (67 cr Gross)21.60 Cr (49.8 cr Gross)17.80 Cr (41cr Gross)11.95 Cr (27.5 cr Gross)5.65 Cr (13 cr Gross)
North 197 Cr (495 Cr Gross)159 Cr (369 Cr Gross)137 Cr (310 Cr Gross)100 Cr (226 Cr Gross)52 Cr (117 Cr Gross)
Overseas88 Cr (207 Cr Gross)72 Cr (162 Cr Gross)62.5 Cr (140 Cr Gross)44.5 Cr (101 Cr Gross)26.2 Cr (58.5 Cr Gross)
Worldwide548.65 Cr (1201 Cr Gross) - 542.2 Cr excluding GST input444.80 Cr (914 Cr Gross)377.40 Cr (762 Cr Gross) 274.56 Cr (544 Cr Gross)151.61 Cr (293 Cr Gross)

