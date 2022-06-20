Advertisement

KGF2 Worldwide Closing Collections

KGF2 has concluded it’s run worldwide with a gross of 1200 Cr. Distributor share of the film is 543 Cr. The film is a huge blockbuster for all the buyers involved. It’s a much bigger blockbuster in the producers point of view as films budget is also less when compared to the other huge Grosser like RRR. The film has a set a benchmark in Karnataka being the first Indian film to breach 150 Cr mark. It has grossed nearly 500 Cr in the North India belt standing next only to the mighty Baahubali2. Overseas numbers are at 27.1 million with North America grossing 7.5 million and UAE-GCC-Saudi grossing 8.15 million.

Area Closing Collections KGF2 11 days Worldwide Collections KGF2 8 days Worldwide Collections 5 days AP/TS Collections KGF2 4 days worldwide collections 2 days worldwide collections 1st Day Collections Pre release Business Nizam 42.5 Cr (36 Cr excluding GST input) 37.60 Cr 33.85 Cr 30.30 Cr 27.9 Cr 16.70 Cr 9.60Cr 50 Cr Ceeded 11 Cr 9.45 Cr 8.60 Cr 7.90 Cr 7.30 Cr 4.70 Cr 2.80Cr 20 Cr UA 7.75 Cr 6.75 Cr 6.04 Cr 5.33 Cr 4.81 Cr 2.90 Cr 1.70Cr 10 Cr Guntur 5.70 Cr 5.02 Cr 4.60 Cr 4 Cr 3.72 Cr 2.27 Cr 1.47Cr 8 Cr East 5.20 Cr 4.50 Cr 4.07 Cr 3.54 Cr 3.20 Cr 1.94 Cr 1.17Cr 8 Cr West 3.75 Cr 3.17 Cr 2.83 Cr 2.40 Cr 2.16 Cr 1.34 Cr 0.84Cr 7 Cr Krishna 4.35 Cr 3.70 Cr 3.31 Cr 2.93 Cr 2.67 Cr 1.58 Cr 0.90Cr 6 Cr Nellore 2.40 Cr 2.01 Cr 1.80 Cr 1.50 Cr 1.35 Cr 0.83 Cr 0.55Cr 3.5 Cr Total (ap/ts) 82.65 Cr (147 Cr Gross) - 76.2 Cr excluding GST input 72.20 Cr (125 Cr Gross) 65.1 Cr (107.5 Cr Gross) 57.90 Cr 53.11 Cr (79 Cr Gross)

32.26 Cr (45 Cr Gross) 19.03Cr 112.5 Cr KA 98 Cr (175 Cr Gross) 80.50 Cr (136 Cr Gross) 67.50 Cr (113 Cr Gross) 48 Cr (80.5 Cr Gross) 27 Cr (44.5 Cr Gross) TN 55 Cr (110 Cr Gross) 39.50 Cr (72.2 Cr Gross) 27.5 Cr (50.5 Cr Gross) 17 Cr (30 Cr Gross) 8.5 Cr (15 Cr Gross) Kerala 28 Cr (67 cr Gross) 21.60 Cr (49.8 cr Gross) 17.80 Cr (41cr Gross) 11.95 Cr (27.5 cr Gross) 5.65 Cr (13 cr Gross) North 197 Cr (495 Cr Gross) 159 Cr (369 Cr Gross) 137 Cr (310 Cr Gross) 100 Cr (226 Cr Gross) 52 Cr (117 Cr Gross) Overseas 88 Cr (207 Cr Gross) 72 Cr (162 Cr Gross) 62.5 Cr (140 Cr Gross) 44.5 Cr (101 Cr Gross) 26.2 Cr (58.5 Cr Gross) Worldwide 548.65 Cr (1201 Cr Gross) - 542.2 Cr excluding GST input 444.80 Cr (914 Cr Gross) 377.40 Cr (762 Cr Gross) 274.56 Cr (544 Cr Gross) 151.61 Cr (293 Cr Gross)