SS Rajamouli tightlipped on RRR International Recognition

RRR ended up as one more blockbuster for SS Rajamouli and the film minted massive money in all the languages. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris played the lead roles in this periodic film that is set before the independence. The film is being screened across the international markets after the film received wide reception when RRR was made available on Netflix. Several top technicians, actors and directors from Hollywood lauded the film and the work of SS Rajamouli. This would be a great achievement for the team of RRR and they would have been left in joy.

But none of the team responded about the rave reception the film has been getting from the international circuits. Rajamouli who is active on social media should have responded with a proud tweet or a message. There was no such response from Rajamouli or the team of RRR. Rajamouli is on a break and he is yet to commence the work of his next film. RRR left the makers in huge profits and the performance of the lead actors Ram Charan and NTR are widely appreciated.