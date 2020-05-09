Kodali Nani bitter attack on Chandrababu letter to PM

YSRCP Minister Kodali Nani had launched a never-before personal attack on TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, saying that the opposition leader was needlessly carrying out political drama even on the gas tragedy. Nani sarcastically remarked that Naidu was asking permission from the Prime Minister to visit his own home state. This would not happen to anyone. The Minister wondered why Naidu wrote letter to Modi when nobody would stop him from visiting the state.

Nani made unprintable remarks against Chandrababu, saying that very soon after the TDP chief would definitely lose his Opposition Leader status as well going by his deteriorating mental health. If another three to four MLAs leave, that would happen undoubtedly.

Kodali Nani asked what expertise Atchannaidu and Ramanaidu have as they were on the committee formed by Chandrababu to visit Vizag affected villages. The Minister accused Naidu of not coming out of his Hyderabad residence fearing viruses transmission apparently because he crossed 70 years of age. Then, it is not correct for Chandrababu to blame ruling party.