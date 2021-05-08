Kodali’s all out attack on Naidu, Ramoji, RK, TV5 Naidu

As expected, CM Jagan Reddy used his last weapon in his armoury to attack his rivals. He is none other than Minister Kodali Nani who has begun his belated but bitter criticism of the opponents. Kodali directly attacked Chandrabau, Ramoji Rao, ABN Radha Krishna and TV5 Naidu, saying that these foursome were suffering from symptoms that were more dangerous than even Coronavirus. These four persons were spreading all lies to defame the Governments.

Kodali told the people that PM Modi and CM Jagan were working efficiently to control the Covid epidemic at the national and the State levels. But the above four persons were not able to see the good work being done by the AP regime. In a single day, over 6 lakh people were administered the Corona vaccine in AP. Why can’t these four persons see this as an achievement of the State Government?

Minister Kodali strongly defended the booking of a case against Chandrababu Naidu, saying that the TDP chief created a scare among the people. The CBN420 virus originated in Naravaripalle to destroy the State as a whole. CM Jagan has written two letters already to the Centre for vaccines supply. Chandrababu’s madness reached a peak.

Kodali said it was not easy to procure vaccines and the Government would transfer Rs. 1,600 Cr to Chandrababu’s account if he could get 10 lakh doses per day for AP. It was not like mixing water in Heritage milk to buy vaccines at this critical time.