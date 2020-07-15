Koratala working hard for Allu Arjun

After four back to back hits in a row, Koratala Siva raced to the top and he had big plans in Tollywood. He floated his own production house along with his friend Sudhakar Mikkilineni and wanted to produce films on a regular basis. Koratala was occupied with Acharya featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi and the film got delayed due to various reasons. He had to wait for two years and Acharya is expected to have its release next year.

Koratala is not in a mood to repeat his mistakes and is keen to take up back to back projects. He shares a close bonding with NTR and he even was in talks with Ram Charan. But both these RRR stars have signed their next projects and will be unavailable. Allu Arjun is the only big actor left and Koratala Siva is working on a script for Bunny utilizing this coronavirus break. The talks are said to be in advanced stages and Geetha Arts along with Koratala’s production house Yuva Sudha Arts will bankroll this prestigious project.

Bunny will wrap up the shoot of Pushpa while Koratala completes his work for Acharya. The duo will team up in 2022 as per the update.