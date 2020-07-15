Mythri Movie Makers all set for Bollywood debut

Several top producers of Telugu cinema are eager to make their impact in Bollywood. Top producer Dil Raju is producing the remakes of Jersey, F2, Yevadu, HIT in Hindi. Mega producer Allu Aravind too is co-producing the remake of Jersey and is in plans to produce the remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. One more top production house Mythri Movie Makers will soon make their debut into the Hindi market. Their innovative small attempt Mathu Vadalara is a decent hit across the multiple circles of Telugu states.

The film’s director Ritesh Rana is currently working on the script and the film will be made soon in Hindi. The makers will go for the casting process once they are done with the script work. Ritesh is making minor changes to the script to impress the Bollywood audience. The makers will make an official announcement about the film soon.