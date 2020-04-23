Krishna Kishore promoted as Principal Commissioner of IT

Has the Modi government begun setting right all that is undone by CM Jagan Reddy? Now, IRS Officer Jasthi Krishna Kishore, who was suspended by Jagan Reddy regime, was promoted and appointed as Principal Commissioner of Income Tax in the National Capital. He will become the Officer on Special Duty in the office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, who is the head of entire income tax department in the country.

Out of political vendetta and personal jealousy, CM Jagan harassed, suspended and even humiliated Krishna Kishore. At one point of time, AP Government asked him not to move out of Amaravati Capital City without informing the police. However, Krishna Kishore got relief from the administrative tribunal. All the charges of corruption levelled against Kishore were set aside, giving him chance to go back to central services.

Krishna Kishore was instrumental in bringing Kia Motors when he was the Chief Executive Officer of AP Economic Development Board. Jagan targetted him because he belongs to one particular caste and also because he unearthed illgotten wealth allegedly amassed by Jagan during YSR rule.