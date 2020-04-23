Tollywood loses hopes on 2020

With the growing cases of coronavirus, it is almost clear that it takes months for things to calm down. The common man needs time to come out of the crisis and bounce back financially. Entertainment happens to be the last priority for everyone in this tough time. Several Telugu films that are waiting for release are lying in the cans and the interests are heaping up. Several top producers who analyzed the current situations discussed about the further step. They almost came to a clarity that it is impossible to release films this year.

“The theatres may not reopen soon. There would be a huge financial crunch and the audience will not rush to theatres. The distributors and exhibitors too are badly hit. They would not pay good prices for our films. This is like a cycle and everyone would be losing big if we are in a hurry to release films. The audience will not come to theatres because of the coronavirus scare. So, it is almost impossible for films releasing this year. Every producer is waiting to see other films release and waiting to watch how they perform. No one is ready to release their film first” said a top producer.

Some of them predict that it takes two complete years for Telugu cinema to come out of the crisis. All the top actors will have to cut down their remunerations to save the producers in this tough time. The ticket prices will have to be cut down initially to bring the audience back to theatres. Producers Council and Producers Guild are conducting frequent meetings and are discussing about the future plans.