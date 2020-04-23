Puri Jagannadh in plans to return back to Tollywood

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh tasted a series of flops in his career but the top director always bounced back. After the super success of Ismart Shankar, he bagged an opportunity to direct Vijay Devarakonda. The film titled Fighter will be made in all the Indian languages and is under shoot. There are strong talks that Puri Jagannadh will continue to do pan Indian films or Hindi films after the release of Fighter and it all depends on the fate of Fighter.

But going into the news, Puri Jagannadh is in plans to direct a straight Telugu film after the release of Fighter. His first priority remains to direct Nandamuri Balakrishna. He is penning a script for the veteran actor. He is also working on the script of Double Ismart. During his recent interviews, Puri Jagannadh also made it clear that he would narrate a script to Megastar Chiranjeevi soon. As of now, Puri Jagannadh is working on all these scripts. An official announcement would be made about his next after the lead actor will get locked.