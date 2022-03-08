Krishnam Raju undergoes a Surgery

Veteran actor Krishnam Raju has been away from films and he is quite selective. He is playing a crucial cameo in Prabhas’ upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. Krishnam Raju’s home banner Gopikrishna Movies is co-producing this big-budget romantic saga that is hitting the screens this Friday. Krishnam Raju underwent a minor surgery recently in a private hospital after he slipped down in his residence.

The surgery was successful and Krishnam Raju got discharged recently. One of the fingers from his leg was removed during the surgery. He is currently taking rest and his health condition is extremely fine. Prabhas on the other side is promoting the film and he will fly to Europe for a short vacation before the release of Radhe Shyam.